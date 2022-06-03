From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The John Odigie-Oyegun-led All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential screening committee has cleared only 13 out of of 23 aspirants, disqualifying no fewer than 10 of them.

Speaking while presenting the report, the former National chairman of the ruling party told the national leadership of the that he would have loved to trim the number of the aspirants further but he decided to leave the decision to the National Working Committee (NWC) to take the final decision.

The former Edo State governor however noted that his satisfaction is that many of the aspirants agreed that the party is supreme and regardless of the decision the party took, they will abide by it.