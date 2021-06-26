Valentine Ozigbo, the immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, on Saturday, June 26, 2021, emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Anambra governorship election after winning the party’s primary held at the Prof Dora Akunyili Women Development Center, Awka.

Announcing the results, the head of the electoral panel, His Excellency Philip Shaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, revealed that Ozigbo polled a total of 62 to win the primary. He led his nearest contender, Dr Obiora Okonkwo, who scored 58 votes and Senator Uche Ekwunife who polled 44 votes.

Of the 16 aspirants who obtained the PDP nomination and declaration of interest forms, 12 aspirants were present at the venue and participated in the voting process.

The Anambra governorship election is billed to hold on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Details soon..

