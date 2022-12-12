From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki
There is pandemonium in Abakaliki Ebonyi State Monday morning as gunmen invaded Abakaliki metropolis shooting sporadically .
Our correspondent gathered that the gunmen who stationed themselves at different locations in the city commenced shooting at about 8:50 am on Monday.
It was gathered that the gunmen began operation simultaneously at Mechanic village, G-hostel area and the new market area along Abakaliki-Enugu road.
The shooting has caused markets ,banks and schools to close unceremoniously as people scamper for safety.
Details later.
