From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

There is pandemonium in Abakaliki Ebonyi State Monday morning as gunmen invaded Abakaliki metropolis shooting sporadically .

Our correspondent gathered that the gunmen who stationed themselves at different locations in the city commenced shooting at about 8:50 am on Monday.

It was gathered that the gunmen began operation simultaneously at Mechanic village, G-hostel area and the new market area along Abakaliki-Enugu road.

The shooting has caused markets ,banks and schools to close unceremoniously as people scamper for safety.

Details later.