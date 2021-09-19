From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Unknown gunmen struck again in Anambra Sunday and killed three policemen while two others sustained gunshot injuries.

The incident occurred at Ukaegbu junction, Ezeiweka road, Awada Obosi near Onitsha.

The attackers also set ablaze a police patrol van.

The van is still on fire while residents of the area are presently in panic mode as sporadic gunshots are being fired.

Details coming…

