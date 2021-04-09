From Paul Orude, Bauchi

There was panic in Bauchi Sate as a riot at the Bauchi Correctional Centre broke out but was quelled by officials.

Residents around the area said they heard gunshots fire from inside the centre this afternoon.

When our correspondent visited the aarea, security was beefed up as vehicular and traffic movement around the area were restricted as the roads leading to the Centre were barricaded by security personnel at the time of filing this report.

Although the details of the attempted riot was sketchy at the time of sending this report, our correspondent gathered from a reliable source that authorities of the Centre were proactive in quelling it to forestall a repeat of the recent jail break Imo State, the biggest in the history of Nigeria where 1800 inmates escaped.

It was learnt that a riot had broken in the Centre in the afternoon which many believed could be a decoy to facilitate a break as witnessed in Imo State example which analysts say cost the immediate past Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu job.

Efforts to get the reaction from the Correctional Centre spokesperson were not successful at the time of filing this report

Details later….