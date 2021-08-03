From Gyang Bere, Jos

There is palpable tension in Gada Biu in Jos the Capital of Plateau State as suspected irate youths shoots sporadic.

The gunshots were said to have dominated thereby causing panic among the residents of the area.

The sporadic gunshots which occurred at about 9:30pm are unconnected with the killings and destruction of farmlands in Miango, Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

It was observed that there was burning of tires and big trucks which were parked along President Goodluck Jonathan road.

Residents of the area are running helter-skelter, with women trapped with the children seeking for refuge.

