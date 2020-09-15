Godwin Tsa Abuja

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal on Tuesday upheld the conviction and sentencing of a pastor, Apostle Basil Princewill for raping a 14-year -old girl and attempting to abort the resultant pregnancy.

The clergy who is the Founder and General Overseer of the Mountain Mover Fire Ministry International, Nyanya, Abuja, was convicted by Justice Baba- Yusuf of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on two out of the four counts contained in the charge on which he was tried.

Not satisfied with the verdict, Princewill approached the appellate court to set aside the judgment.

But in a unanimous judgment, the Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the trial court.

Justice Stephen Adah who read the judgment of the three- member panel said the appellate court found nothing wrong with the judgment given on June 25, 2019 by Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Details soon.