The candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun Governorship election Senator Ademola Adeleke, is coasting home to victory as the result so far announced has placed him far ahead of the incumbent and APC candidate, Gboyega Oyetola..

The PDP candidate has secured victory in 17 out of the 29 LGAs results so far announced while, the APC has secured victory in only 11 LGAs .

So far Senator Adeleke is leading with 378, 095 votes as against Oyetola’s 346, 539.

