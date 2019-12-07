KEHINDE ADEWOLE, Ado-Ekiti

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members in Ekiti State have alleged that the state’s Speaker of the House, Rt Hon. Funminiyi Afuye led a team of suspected party thugs who allegedly shot four members of the PDP, leading to the alleged killing of one, Kosadake Dotun.

A special adviser to Professor Olusola Eleka, the former governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Seun Olusola, who alleged that four members of the PDP were shot during an alleged attempt by the APC to rig the polls, said: “What happened was that while the poll was on going, in the process Speaker of the House, Hon Funminiyi Afuye, came with some thugs who brought out some already thumb-printed ballot papers and wanted to stuff them into the ballot boxes, but the people there asked questions and wanted to resist them. One suspected thug (name withheld by us) that came in company with the speaker shot sporadically and the bullets hit four members of our party, the PDP. One person died in the process and as I am speaking with you, three of our members who sustained gunshot wounds have been brought to the state teaching hospital in Ado-Ekiti. The incident happened at the AUD, Araromi in Ikere-Ekiti.

“Our member who was shot dead is Kosadake Dotun. Others who sustained gunshot wounds were Ayeni Gbenga and Abiodun Bukola.”

When the reporter called Rt. Hon. Afuye to react to the allegation at about 5pm on Saturday, the following conversation was exchanged over the telephone:

Sun: Please sir, could you react to the allegation by a member of the PDP that you led some thugs to a polling centre where some members of the opposition were allegedly shot?

Afuye: I will soon send you my own reaction to the development.

Sun: Okay, but are you denying or confirming the allegation sir?

Afuye: I will soon send you my reaction, you.”

As at the time of filling this report, Hon Afuye was yet to send in any reaction.