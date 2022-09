The national executive committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has passed a vote of confidence in the national working committee (NWC) of the party.

Ndudi Elumelu, minority leader of the house of representatives, moved the motion at the NEC meeting on Thursday.

The motion, which was seconded by Ishola Balogun-Fulani, a party member from Kwara state, was put to a voice vote by Adolphus Wabara, the acting chairman of the party’s board of trustees (BoT).

Details soon…