Ahead of the National Convention of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) scheduled to hold on Saturday, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Abuja division of the Federal High Court to declare the planned exercise unconstitutional and illegal.

In a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/ 389 2022, and dated March 25, 2022, the PDP listed the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), the All Progressives Congress(APC), the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee(CECPC) and the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee as defendants.

In the suit filed by its counsel, Samuel Irabor, it is the case of the plaintiff that by a certified true copy of INEC’s list of APC’s current Exco, the party is been run by a 13 members Exco which is below the constitutional stipulations in Section 223 of the 1999 constitution that the Exco or Governing body of a political party must be drawn from 2/3 of the 36 states of Nigeria which is mathematically 24.

The PDP is therefore urging on the Court to declare all the prior acts of the Mai Mala Buni led caretaker committee leading to the institution of the suit as well as all subsequent acts, including the convention of March 26 as null and void and proceed further to order a de-registration of the APC by INEC in line with Section 225A of the 1999 constitution.

