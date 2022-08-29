Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, is currently holding a townhall meeting with Nigerians living in Canada.

The meeting holding at Hilton Toronto Airport Hotel & Suites, Mississauga, Ontario, has as its theme: “Positive Impact of the Diaspora to the Growth and Development of Nigeria.” It is being hosted by Peter Obi Nigerian Canadian Interests Groups.

Obi, who is guest speak, in his sppeech explained to Nigerians in Canada their importance in nation building.

He also told his audience why he’s in the race for Nigeria’s presidency.

The Labour Party candidate is currently taking questions from the audience.