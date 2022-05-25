Former governor of Anambra State and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Mr. Peter Obi, has withdrawn from the race as well as dumped the party.In his resignation letter to the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, dated May 24, 2022, but received on May 25, Obi said development in party had made it impossible for him to continue.

Find bellow the letter to Dr. Ayu.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .