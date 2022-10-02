After weeks of intrigues, the 2022 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show came to an end on Sunday night with Phyna declared as the winner.

Phyna beat her other finalists; Adekunle, Chichi, Bryann, Daniella and Bella, to emerge the winner of the show. The seventh season, tagged Level Up, premiered on 23 and 24 July 2022.

Phyna has now won the coveted N100m worth of prizes, including N50m cash and N50m worth of other awards from the show’s sponsors.

The 25-year-old Ijeoma Josephine Otabor aka Phyna was a hype lady before participating in the show.

Phyna now becomes the second female ever to win the BBNaija Show after Mercy Eke won in 2019.

Attachments area