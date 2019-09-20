For allegedly receiving a bribe to the tune of $20,000 to help drive the deal through, a former director in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources identified as Grace Taiga, is now being remanded in prison facility in Suleja, Niger State.

She is being accused of having links with the Process & Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) business with Nigeria which is now a subject of national and global controversy.

A Federal High Court in the FCT, Abuja, was said to have ordered her remand after she pleaded “not guilty” to an eight-count charge preferred against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.