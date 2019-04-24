Gyang Bere, Jos

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has suspended its Chairman, Hon. Damishi Sango, Deputy Chairman, Hon. Amos Gombi Goyol over alleged diversion of Presidential campaign funds and N9.8 million meant for Internally Displaced Persons during the 2019 General Elections.

The State Publicity Secretary of the Party, Hon. John Akans, who briefed journalists at the party secretariat on Wednesday, flanked by State Working Committee members of the party, said the suspension was with immediate effect.

He said the Party’s Vice Chairman Northern Zone, Hon. Chris Hassan, was to take over the leadership of the party as Acting State Chairman, immediately.

“The Party Chairman Hon. Damishi Sango and his Deputy Hon. Amos Gombi Goyol have been suspended based on the reasons that the resources send to the State for Presidential elections were not accounted for by the Chairman aided by the Deputy Chairman.

“The chairman concealed the amount sent by the Presidential Campaign Committee and created a fraudulent unseen template used as sharing formula unknown to the State Party structure.

“About N5 million raised and saved by the party to help Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to help relieve their pains were also not accounted for up till this moment. No mention has been made of the stated funds and it is worthy to note that the Deputy Chairman is the chairman Committee on IDPs for the party.

“Also, about N4.8 million money meant for PDP Plateau State rettreat was equally not accounted for by the Chairman and the Deputy Chairman.

“Due to the Highhandedness of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the party has caused the party to plunge into confusion. High disregard to elders, critical stakeholders and members of the SEC as their advises and decision no longer relevant to the Chairman and the Deputy.”

He said the State PDP Campaign Council has also been dissolved with immediate effect and urged the Chairman and other campaign council members to return party property that is in their possession.

Akans said a disciplinary committee has been set up in line with the party’s constitution to investigate the suspended Chairman and Deputy with a view to recover party’s funds in their disposal.