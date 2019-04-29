Plateau State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a disciplinary committee to investigate the suspended State Chairman, Hon. Damishi Sango and his Deputy, Hon. Amos Gombi over alleged diversion of Presidential campaign funds.

The party also accused the Chairman and Deputy of diverting IDPs funds and money meant for the retreat of the party.

The 7 men disciplinary committee which was set up after an expanded State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting of the party, presided by the Acting Chairman, Hon. Chris Hassan said the committee was expected to submit its report on the 29 May 2019.

Hon. Hassan, who read the names of the committee members which was endorsed by the SEC members said Barr Sunday S. Pangwal is to serve as Chairman while Hon. Pamson Dagyet will serve as secretary of the committee.

“The SEC members have agreed that the suspension of the State Chairman of the Party, Hon. Damishi Sango and his Deputy, Hon. Amos Gombi was in accordance with the Constitution of the party.

“A 7 man disciplinary committee has been set up to investigate the chairman and the Deputy on the allegations they are being accused of. The committee which has Barr. Sunday Pangwal as chairman and Hon. Pamsom Dagyet as secretary

“The committee is expected to submit their report on the 29 May 2019. This is the decision of SEC.” He stated.

Gyang Bere, Jos