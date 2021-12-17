From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Joint Unions of Academic Staff Unions of Plateau State Tertiary Institutions (JUASPTI), has suspended its three months industrial action following the agreement reached with Government on the adoption of the minimum wage salary table signed on 17th March, 2020 for implementation in January, 2022.

It noted that agreement was also reached on the consolidation of salaries of the tertiary institutions and full payment of all third party deductions.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Chairman of Joint Unions, Comrade Simji Innocent Lumpye in a press statement issued on Friday in Jos said (JUASPTI) received the endorsement of its members to suspend the strike.

He said, “We are delighted that on Wednesday 15th December, 2021, having reviewed and accepted the positive steps and progress attained by the Government and received the endorsement of our Congresses, we hereby agree to the terms for the suspension of the strike action as follows:

“The consolidation of salaries of the tertiary institutions; The full payment of all third party deductions (Cooperative and Union dues) and subsequent ones to be paid alongside salaries.

“The submission of a list of enrolled couples by various institutions for exemption in the PLASCHEMA scheme if both work with the Plateau State Government and the constitution of a Board for the Agency.

“Adoption of the minimum wage salary table signed on 17th March, 2020 for implementation in January, 2022, while government looks into the issue of peculiar allowance.”

“Staff recruitment/promotion shall be looked into upon the conclusion of Nde John Gobak committee’s assignment; and Non-victimisation of staff for their roles in the industrial action.”

Comrade Lumpye noted that the strike which was embarked on to demand the de-consolidation of the statutory salary structure of 2020 which was unbundled in a manner that was not only unilateral but arbitrary and alien to any existing enabling laws governing their corporate existence, among others was avoidable if the issues were given serious consideration by government.

He said JUAPSTI had also rejected the obnoxious implementation of the Plateau State Contributory Health Management Scheme (PLASCHEMA), not because it was a bad policy but because of the imposition of the policy without prior clarity of purpose.

“Though PLASCHEMA had started deductions in January 2021, members did not enjoy the benefit of the policy for over eight months and the agency was unwilling to address knotty areas raised by the Union.

“This gave the semblance of a scheme that though is a product of a law, perpetrates unbridled illegality in hastily implementing its policy without recourse to lawful procedures. To JUAPSTI, such was not only forceful, illegal and unclear but indeed, appeared like putting the cart before the wheel.”

Comrade Lumpye appreciated the concerted efforts of all parties that led to ending the industrial impasse, and expressed hope that the terms of the agreements shall remain the bond upon which a new future for institutions and education in general shall be anchored on Plateau State.

He applauded the doggedness of his colleagues and the understanding of the teeming students, their parents and the general public during the impasse.

Comrade Lumpye said that they shall continue to serve God and humanity through the hallowed responsibilities bestowed on them as teachers and called on Government to prioritize education because it is the universal bedrock of human progress and development.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .