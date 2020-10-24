From Gyang Bere, Jos

There was pandemonium in Bukuru community of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State on Standby as hungry youths and women broke into the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) COVID-19 warehouse and cart away with undistributed palliative.

The youths who came out in their hundreds at about 7am, overwhelmed the security officers stationed at the warehouse, broke in and parked all the palliatives.

It was observed that the youths instructed women who came out for the grab not to pick more than one bag of rice to enable other vulnerable persons have the share.

Widows, who lost their husbands during the Jos violence and other related violent attacks in the state besieged the warehouse and made away with bags of rice, indome and other assorted items.

It was observed that security personnel who came to the scene could not do anything as the watch the widows, youths and some aged persons move away with the palliative materials.

The youths lamented that the State Government has kept the palliative for several months without distributing it to the public who have been ravaged with hunger.

The development caused serious traffic along Bukuru express way as the youths move away with the materials.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Police Command ASP Donbey Peter confirmed that the youth overwhelmed the security personnel at the warehouse, broke in and cart away with the palliative.

He said more security personnel have been mobilized to the scene to ensure that the situation does not escalate into violence.