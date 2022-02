From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Reports reaching Daily Sun indicate that the former commander of the Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari, has been arrested by the police.

His arrest comes on the heels of the chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, declaring him wanted tor drug related cases.

The suspended former commander of the Intelligence Response Team is now in the custody of the NDLEA, Daily Sun can authoritatively report.

Details later