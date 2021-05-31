From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State command of the Nigerian Police said it has rounded up suspects believed to have been involved in the killing of former political adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan, an All Progressive Congress(APC) chieftain, Ahmed Gulak in Owerri on Sunday.

In a statement by the police spokesperson in the State, Bala Elkana,the police Intelligence Response Team(IRT) and the Police Mobile Force(PMF) as well as tactical units of the command swung into action after having a vivid description of the suspects and where they were headed by the driver that conveyed Gulak.

According to Elkana, the suspects were traced to Afor Enyiogugu junction at Mbaise where they were said to be busy giving protection to some looters who were looting onions from a truck also hijacked by the suspects.

On sighting the police, Elkana narrated, they opened fire and during the gun battle 10 of the suspects later identified by the police as members of the Eastern Security Network(ESN) were fatally wounded during the exchange of fire with the police.

Three of the four vehicles used in the operation was recovered by the police after the shootout .

Also, Gulak’s driver has identified the suspects according to the police as those that attacked and killed the APC chieftain at Obiangwu,Ngor Okpala.

“Having established the identity of the assailants and the description of the vehicles used in carrying out the attack, the teams further got details of the direction the hoodlums have taken. With further leads, the team was able to establish the location of suspects.

“The suspects were rounded up at Afor Enyiogugu junction in Aboh-Mbaise Local Government Area. The hoodlums where met distributing onions to locals from a trailer they confiscated. The trailer was loaded with Onions from the Northern region of Nigeria.

“On sighting the Police, the hoodlums providing security coverage to those sharing the onions opened fire on the Police teams. The Gallant and battle ready Police Officers swiftly returned the fire. The six hoodlums who carried out the killings and four other members of their gang were fatally injured. Three out of the four vehicles used in attacking Gulak were recovered.” Elkana explained.

Items recovered from the suspects the police said include 3 AK 47 Rifles, 1 Pistol, 5 AK 47 magazines with ninety two rounds of live ammunition and criminal charms .

“The assailants were identified as members of the proscribed IPOB and ESN. The driver who drove late Ahmed Gulak and a co- victim who survived have all identified the dead body of the IPOB/ESN members positively as their attackers and also identified the three vehicles recovered as those used by the attackers. During the encounter, two of the police armored personnel carriers (APC) were riddled with bullets but survived the gun battle.” Elkana said.