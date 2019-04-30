Molly Kilete, Abuja

The police force headquarters in Abuja has announced the arrest of one of suspects responsible for the kidnapping of the Chairman of UBEC, Dr Mohammed Mahmoud Abubakar, and his daughter, Yesmin Mohammed.

The father and daughter who were kidnapped Monday along the Abuja-Kaduna highway have since been released and undergoing medical investigations in an undisclosed hospital.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, said one suspect had been arrested in connection with the kidnapping, while investigations were ongoing to apprehend other members of the gang.

Mba, in a statement also said one AK-47 riffle was recovered from the suspect who is currently in custody.

Mba in the statement said: “Dr Mohammed Mahmoud Abubakar, the Chairman of UBEC and his daughter, Yesmin Mohammed, who were kidnapped along Abuja-Kaduna expressway have been released.

“Meanwhile, one male suspect has been arrested in connection with the crime. One AK 47 rifle also recovered. Investigation into the incident is on-going.”