Operatives of the Imo State command of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested a former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha.

Also arrested were two aides of the former govenor who were identified as Ijeoma Igboanusi and Lasbrey Okafor-Anyanwu.

Igboanusi was the deputy chief of staff (Domestics) while Okafor-Anyanwu was the Commissioner for Transportation in Okorocha’s government.

Okorocha was arrested on Sunday after unsealing Spring Palm Estate linked to his wife, Nkechi.

The ex-governor who now represents Imo West at the Senate had gone to the estate with his supporters, policemen, soldiers and personnel of National Security and Civil Defence Corps and ordered the unsealing of the estate.

Government officials had mobilised to the estate, leading to a free-for-all as many were reportedly injured while some cars were damaged.