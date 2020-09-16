By Gabriel Dike

The Nigeria Police on Wednesday in Lagos arrested over 30 Joint Action Front (JAF) and some civil society members protesting against recent fuel price hike and increase in electricity tariff.

The arrested protesters have been taken to Ojuelegba Area C Command in Surulere in over seven police vans and vehicles.

The fuel price hike and electricity tariff protest started at 10.05am from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) office at Yaba with the protesters carrying different banners.

At Ojuelegba, policemen in about five vans attempted to stop the protest which was resisted by JAF and other civil society members.

After argument on the right to protest on the street without police permission, the security personnel started to arrest the leaders of the organizers of the protesters.

Some of the JAF and civil society protesters asked the police to arrest everybody and later surrounded themselves to the police.

Among those arrested are JAF General Secretary, Abiodun Aremu, JAF Vice Chairm, Achike Chude, National Coordinator, Education Rights Campaign (ERC), lecturers from tertiary institutions in Lagos as well as some members of Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN).

Details soon…