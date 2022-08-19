From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nigeria police force has confirmed the release of the Nasarawa state Commissioner for Information Culture and Tourism, Nasarawa State Alhaji Lawal Yakubu after five days in the den of kidnappers.

Confirming the release via a telephone conversation to Saturday Sun, state Police Public Relations Officer DSP Ramhan Nansel said the development followed sustained pressure of combined security operatives on kidnappers

He further stressed that the commissioner was immediately rushed to an undisclosed medical facility in the state for examination before he will be reuniting with his family after his release at about 6 o’clock in the evening

Nansel also noted that security surveillance had been intensified in Nasarawa Eggon local government area following increased insecurity in the area.

Recall that Nasarawa Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism Alhaji Yakubu Lawal was kidnapped by unknown gunmen last Monday at about 9:45pm at his residence in Nasarawa Eggon local government area of the state.