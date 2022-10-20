Tear gas cannister has been was fired to disperse protesters at the toll gate and media personnel being attacked by men of the Nigeria Police at the Lekki toll gate area.

Protesters and other users of the road are scampering to safety at the scene of the #EndSARSmemorial procession.

Gunshots were also reportedly fired by the policemen present at the scene, while a journalist who works for Arise TV was also allegedly harassed.

Efforts to reach the Spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, proved abortive as of the time of filing this report.