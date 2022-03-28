From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen at the early hours of Monday engaged the policemen at Otoko, in the Obowo Local Government Area of Imo state.

A source from the area disclosed to our correspondent that the heavily armed gunmen were actually aiming to attack the divisional police station at Otoko but met a stiff resistance from the men on duty.

According to the source, the incident which was a replica of the Hollywood movies started at about 3 am and lasted till almost 4 30 am, which prompted most of the natives to seek refuge inside nearby bushes while the melee lasted.

“We didn’t sleep last night. The sounds of the weapons were terrifying. While many ran into the bushes others took cover in their houses. You know the police Divisional headquarters is situated on Owerri- Umuahia express Road.

” Police Officers engaged the gunmen and the situation became more terrible. It was as if the world was coming to an end. It was a consistent exchange of gunshots. We haven’t seen this one before. Two policemen were terribly injured and had been rushed to an undisclosed hospital.”

Another source said that the gunmen were repelled and they couldn’t gain access into the premise of the police station. ” The gunmen were stopped by the policemen on duty. They couldn’t gain access so the station, exchange of fireworks was intense. Two policemen were injured in the line. I don’t know their conditions, presently.

” As I speak to you now the area has been condoned off by security agents. People are scared. Everybody is indoors. We are just peeping from the windows. This is very unfortunate.

The police spokesperson in the State, Micheal Abattam, in a statement confirmed the incident but noted that the gunmen were given a doze of their medicine as most of them he said were seriously wounded in a gun duel.

“The police operatives of the division and some of the command’s Tactical Teams responded swiftly, engaging the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel preventing them from gaining entrance to the station and in the process forced the hoodlums into retreating and they escaped back into the forest with various degrees of bullet wounds.” Abattam said.

The injured police officers who he said sustained injury he said have been treated.