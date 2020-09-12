TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has arrested a most wanted kidnapper, armed robber and murderer, Honest Digbara, popularly known as Bobisky, in the state.

Digbara was arrested at the early hours Saturday, by operatives of the police led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Bori Police Divisional Headquarters in Khana Local Government Area of the state, Bako Angbashim , a Superintendent of Police (SP), with support from a local vigilance group in Tai Local Government Area (TaiOSPAC).

It would be recalled that the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, had placed a N30 million bounty for any one who would give credible information to the arrest of Bobisky, a native of Nwibara community in Gokana LGA.

It was gathered that the suspect have been terrorising the Ogoni axis and its environs. He gang responsible for violent crimes like kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and murder in Ogoniland.

Following a tip off, the security team stormed a burial ceremony in Korokoro Tai, where Bobisky was hired for security purpose at about 2:30am on Saturday.

A community source said that on sighting the police and TaiOSPAC, the bandit alongside his gang members opened fire on them (police).

But, the police and TaiOSPAC overpowered his gang, killing his (Bobisky) brother, who was his pilot (Okada rider) and he was arrested alive.

Record has it that Bobisky has killed so many people in Ogoni, especially those who opposed his evil deeds.