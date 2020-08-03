Christopher Oji

The Police have arrested seven suspects including serving and dismissed Soldiers for the alleged attack on a bullion van that lead to the death of four policemen in Ebonyi State.

The bullion van was attacked on July 29 on its way to Enugu State.

The suspects were arrested by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

Recovered from the suspects were explosives, one GPMG,six riffles , 51 AK 47 magazines, 1,620 ammunition, two vehicles, breaking instruments and charms.

A police source said: “Sequel to the attack on a Bullion van in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State on 29th July 2020, by bank robbers which led to the death of four police officers, leaving others injured. During serious Manhunt by IRT Detectives with technical Intelligence support from TIU arrested Alfred Robinson , 45 , Ijaw by tribe in Delta State on August 1 , and recovered arms and ammunition from him.”

The police source continued that during intensive follow, six more gangmembers were arrested by IRT Detectives within 24 hours .

He gave the names of the gangmembers as:

Sunday (aka Sunny)03NA/53/088, SGT Ayeni Samuel , 43, a serving Soldier , currently attached to Command Day Secondary School Nigeria Army Cantonment , Ikeja , Lagos ;03NA / 53 CPL Emeka Harrison, 33 , a dismissed Soldier , who until his dismissal was attached to 7 Division Garrison Maidugri , Borno State , Emeka Illo , 37, the sponsor of the gang , Abuchi Elijah ( aka Chime ) , 27 , an informant and Ibaniforio Ekene ,38.

“Recovered from the six suspected hoodlums arrested on August 2, who came from various axis of the south- south / south east with intent to perfect a planned intended bank robbery in Asaba this week include :- a Lexus 350 SUV, with number plate, AGL 267 FN; containing the following items :136 rounds of K2 ammunition ,Five K2 Magazines ,12 locally made bombs ,One KPT POWER tOOL 230MM Angle Grinder ,two hammer ,one cutter and assorted charms .

” The suspects upon interrogation confessed to the Bullion Van robbery in Ebonyi State where four policemen were killed with many other armed robberies/kidnappings across the South east and south South. The suspects also confessed that four out of the rifles recovered belongs to the policemen they killed during the robbery in.The suspects are assisting the police with information on how to arrest other gang members who are on the run”.