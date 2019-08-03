Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

One of the five ministers of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) abducted on Thursday afternoon by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Ogbere area of Ogun State, has been rescued.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Saturday, said the only woman among the victims, Mrs. Ibelegbo Chidinma, was rescued unhurt by the police in early hours of Saturday.

The rescued Deaconess of the RCCG, Oyeyemi added, has been taken to the Ogun State police headquarters in Abeokuta, where arrangement was being made to take her to the Redemption Camp.

He, however, said effort was being intensified by the police rescue team led by the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, to rescue the remaining victims from the kidnappers, who according to him, kept the victims in separate locations and changing their locations time to time in the forest.

“The Ogun State Police Command wish to inform the general public that one of the kidnap victims, Mrs. Ibelegbo Chidinma, the only woman amongst them has been rescued unhurt.

“The woman who is a Deaconess of The Redeem Christian Church of God regained her freedom in the early hour of today, 3rd of August 2019 and she is currently at the Command’s headquarters in Abeokuta where arrangement is being made to take her to the Redemption Camp.

“Efforts is on top gear to rescue the remaining victims as the kidnappers who kept them in separate locations were changing their locations from time to time within the forest.

“The command hereby wish to assure members of the public that the remaining victims will soon be rescued”. The PPRO stated.