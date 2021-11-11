From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force headquarters in Abuja is set to parade suspected police officers who invaded the home of Justice Mary Odili’s home in Abuja.

The suspects are to be paraded at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Area 10, Garki.

Details later

