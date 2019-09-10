PAUL OMOKUVIE BAUCHI

There have been reported clashes between the Nigeria Police and members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) when the latter staged a peaceful protest in Bauchi, the Bauchi State capital on Tuesday morning.

The clash between the police and Shia in Bauchi occurred along Central market in the state capital. Police fired tear gas and allegedly shot some members of the group and dispersed their processing.

Many IMN members are believed to have been arrested. Effort to get the Police Public Relations Officer for the State police command was unsuccessful at the time of this report.

