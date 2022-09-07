From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Security agents, comprising the Nigeria Police, personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS) among others, in the early hours of Wednesday, took over the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Buhari House, in Abuja.

The security agents, numbering over 80 officers, had occupied the entire Blantyre streets, housing the ruling party, preparatory for the visit of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

The duo, in company of some members of the APC Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), will attend an ad hoc meeting with the party’s national leadership, the National Working Committee (NWC) at the party’s secretariat today.

The memo issued by the party had directed majority of the party’s secretariat staff to stay out of office today as part of the measures to control crowd.

The stern-looking security agents, strategically positioned both along the street and the entrance to the secretariat, had arrived the vicinity in several patrol vehicles.

Visitors and pockets of secretariat staff were subjected to series of thoroughly screened in with utmost civility before allowing them entrance into the secretariat.

The political roundtable is expected to provide an opportunity to discuss the lingering controversy over the presidential national campaign council, and restrategise on the manifesto ahead of the commencement of the political campaign billed for September 28.