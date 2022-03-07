From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Security agents with no fewer that 15 Patrol vehicles, on Monday morning, took over and condone off the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

The security agents had arrived the headquarters of the ruling party in the early hours of Monday with over 70 battle ready personnel, barricaded all the Blantyre Street, stopping all human and vehicular movements into the Secretariat.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The few Secretariat staff that were allowed entrance into the complex were thoroughly screened, just as visitors and journalists were completely blanked out from entering the Secretariat.

Although no member of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) was on ground to speak on the development, security details attached to the party, told our Correspondent that the security measure became very important because of the meeting by the State Chairmen of the party.

“We were given order to allow only the State Chairmen into the Secretariat. We don’t also know what is happening but we are only obeying the order from above. You can see that even your media centre has been locked,” the security agent said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Meanwhile, the national leadership of the party has dismissed the report of change in the leadership of the party, describing it as fake news.

The statement signed by the Secretary APC Caretaker Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, urged members and supporters of the party to remain calm.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“Our attention has been drawn to sponsored media reports on an imaginary leadership change in the APC Caretaker Committee. The media report is fake news and should be disregarded.

“The APC is a progressive political party guided by rules. Leadership changes are not announced by ‘sources’ through name dropping in the media.

“We urge our teeming supporters, members and indeed the general public to remain calm and support the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC CECPC conduct a rancour-free and credible National Convention deserving of our great party,” the statement read.