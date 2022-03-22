Armed policemen on Tuesday morning took over the Cross River State House of Assembly.

The policemen drawn from the anti-kidnapping squad and regular policemen were also seen around the routes leading to the House of Assembly.

Movement into the Assembly complex on Diamond Hill was restricted.

Their presence followed the High Court ruling on Monday sacking 20 lawmakers in the state for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.