From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State command of the Nigeria Police has uncovered a church at MCC, Uratta in Owerri north council area of the state, new born babies are sold to willing buyers. Witnesses said young pregnant girls are kept in the church till they give birth and the babies sold to intending buyers.

A statement by the State police spokesperson, Michael Abattam noted that tactical team of the command swung into action when one Amarachi Dioku,18 years of age from Umudurualaoka, Uba Ifakala in Mbaitoli area was declared missing.

Abattam said intelligence report revealed that she was sighted at the church known as Jesus Life Assembly Church located also at Uratta.

According to the statement ,the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, Rabiu Hussaini immediately dispatched the command’s Anti kidnapping unit, who mobilised and stormed the church.

A resident evangelist of the church, Ugochi Orisakwe ,age 47 was arrested along side his gang members namely, Chidi Orisakwe , 34 , Pauline Nwagbunwanne , 42 , Elizabeth Uzoma,61 and Chibueze Joy ,31 years.

The victim, Dioku was however rescued unhurt with five months old pregnancy according to the police and was immediately, taken to a government hospital for treatment. She was later reunited with her parents amidst jubilation.

On interrogation, Evangelist Orisakwe Abattam said confessed to have been using the church as a place where young girls are kept, impregnated and after delivery, the girls are paid off and their babies sold to rich and childless clients .

Meanwhile, investigation the police said is on going and as well efforts to arrest other members of the syndicate who are said to be on the run.

