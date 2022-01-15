100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Gunmen who attempted to invade a police station at Mgbidi in Oru west Local Government Area of Imo State on Friday has killed a police inspector wounding another in a fierce gun duel ,according to an eye witness from the area.

According to the source, the gunmen who were in their numbers disguised theselves and attempted to pass through the policemen on checkpoint. It was in the process the police inspector was gun down while another sustained bullet wound.

But the gallant police officers put up a good fight ,the source further disclosed leading to the total dislodge of the hoodlums with many of them escaping with a severe injury.

Confirming the incident,the State police spokesperson, Michael Abattam said the gunmen were repelled by its tactical team but acknowledged that a police inspector was killed in the millee.

He said ” On 14th January, 2022 at about 2045 hours, the Command’s Tactical teams at Mgbidi Police Station repelled an attack by some hoodlums who came in a white hilux vehicle shooting sporadically, attempted to gain entrance into the station but were repelled by the ever gallant Imo Command’s Tactical teams and the police operatives of the division who positioned themselves professionally.

“They engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel. In the process, the attackers were suppressed almost immediately, having suffered a huge defeat, with a number of them sustaining various degrees of bullet wounds, they retreated and escaped in the Toyota Hilux vehicle they came with. And were given a hot chase by the police operatives.

“Consequently, a vigorous and aggressive manhunt of the hoodlums is ongoing with the sole aim of tracking and arresting the fleeing hoodlums since they cannot go far because of the huge damage done to them. However, in the course of the attack a police Inspector lost his life, while another, sustained minor bullet injury on his hand”.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Rabiu Hussaini while commending the gallantry efforts of his men has urged them not to relent until all criminal elements and their partners are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.