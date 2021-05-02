From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A police officer attached to the Abaomege Police station in Onicha local government area of Ebonyi state has been declared missing following attack on the station by gunmen on Saturday.

Sources in the area told our correspondent that the gunmen attacked the station around 8pm.

Our correspondent gathered that another police officer on duty during the attack was seriously injured and has been hospitalized.

A Technical Assistant(TA) to Governor David Umahi who hails from the area confirmed the attack to our reporter on phone.

The goverment official who pleaded for anonymity said the injured officer had been taken to a hospital in Abakaliki for treatment.

“The gunmen attacked the Abaomege Police station Saturday evening. No report of casualty for now.But one policeman is said to be missing while another officer sustained serious injury. But he has been rushed to hospital in Abakaliki for treatment”

Details later…