From Paul Orude Bauchi

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has suspended its over two months days old industrial action with effect from Thursday June 10, 2021.

This was disclosed by ASUP’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Abdullah Yalwa, in a press statement issued made available to journalists in Bauchi on Wednesday.

Yelwa said ASUP called off the three months strike to give the federal government ample time to meet its demands which are contained in the Memorandum of Action signed between the federal government and the Union on April 27, 2021.

He explained that the decision by ASUP to suspend the strike followed an appraisal of the report indicating the gradual implementation of the items contained in the MoU signed between ASUP and the Federal Government.

“As part of the efforts communicated by the Federal Ministry of Education, certain items have been fulfilled,” he stated.

These, he disclosed included reconstitution and inauguration of governing councils and visitation panels in Nigerian Federal Polytechnics.

“We are led to believe that the release of funds for infrastructure revitalization and minimum wage arrears is currently being processed,” he said.

He said ASUP also considered ongoing efforts at the review of the Scheme of Service and Conditions of Service for Polytechnics as well as the commencement of work towards resolution of the issues around CONTISS 15 migration arrears for the lower cadre.

Yelwa disclosed that ASUP also acknowledged the recent passage of the Bill for removal of the dichotomy against HND holders in the country.

“In reaching the decision to suspend the strike, our Union took into cognizance the appeals made by the government, revered traditional stools in the country, members of the National Assembly, Chairmen of Governing Councils of Federal Polytechnics and indeed members of the public who showed varied interests in the matter,” he said.

“It is the expectation of our Union that the suspension of this action will provide an enabling environment for the government to fulfill other aspects of the memorandum of action and afford the government an opportunity to reverse its trust deficit within our sector.”

He said the union equally appreciates the different layers of intervention by critical stakeholder groups in the sector within the period.