John Adams,Minna



President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the termination of the appointment of Prof. Charles Uwakwe as the Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council.

In addition, Four other Management Staff of the Council were also dismissed from Service for various offences.

In a Letter to this effect dated 11th May, 2020 and signed by the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Education, Arc. Sonny Echono on behalf of the Education Minister, Uwakwe’s Appointment was terminated for “violating the Public Procurement Act (2007) and pursuant to PSR 030402 and part 1 schedule 4 (i) of NECO Establishment Act”.

The other affected officers are: Mr. Bamidele Olure, Acting Director (Finance and Acounts), Dr. Shina Adetona, Head of Procurement Division, Mr. Tayo Odukoya, Deputy Director and Barr. Babatunde Aina, Head of Legal/Board matters.

It could be recalled that Prof. Uwakwe and the two Management Staff were on 10th May, 2018 placed on suspension while an investigative panel was constituted to probe the allegations of unsatisfactory conduct levelled against them.

However President Buhari in the letter terminating the appointment of Uwakwe, said that his removal takes effect from the day they were suspended from office.

According to the letter which was made available to newsmen in Minna on Wednesday evening, reads “after due consideration of the investigative panel on the allegation of unsatisfactory conduct levelled against you and some Management Staff of the Council, Mr. President in exercise of his powers, has approved your removal as Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of National Examinations Council with effect from the date of your suspension from duty”.

The dismissal of the two other staff was contained in a separate letter with reference NO: FME/S/1419/C.3/T/98, dated 11th May, 2020, and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Arc. Sonny Echono, said that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the dismissal from service of Four Management Staff for various offenses.

The letter stated that “after due consideration of the Financial report of the Review Committee, Mr. President has approved the recommendations as follows”.

“Mr. Bamidele Amos Olure, Acting Director (Finance and Accounts), dismissal from the service with effect from the date of his suspension from office having been found guilty of financial impropriety and not qualified to Head the Finance and Accounts Department”.

The letter also stated that Dr. Shina Adetona was dismissed from service with effect from the date he was suspended from office for acts tantamount to fraudulent practices, sabotage and suppression of official records pursuant to PSR 030402 (b & t).

He is also to be prosecuted in line with section 58 (5) (a & b) of the Public Procurement Act (PPA) (2007) for flagrant violation of PPA 2007 as Head of Procurement and misleading Management on Procurement.

Also, Mr. Tayo Odukoya was dismissed from service for acts of serious misconduct which violates PSR 030301 and PSR 030402 (q) (t) (w). He is to be prosecuted in line with section 58 (5) (a) and (b) of the Public Procurement Act (2007) for flagrant violation of the Act.

The letter therefore directed the Management of NECO to Commence the process of recovering ill-gotten benefits/gains from Mr. Odukoya who acted as Director of a company (M/S I-web Solutions) while in service of Government.

Barrister Babatunde Aina was dismissed from service for falsification of records and dishonesty in the sale of NECO Guest House, which violates section 2609 (a) of the Financial Regulations (FR) and PPA (2007) part X section 55 (2) – (4) and section 56 which are tantamount to serious misconduct pursuant to PSR 030301 (g), PSR 030402 (a) and PSR 030402 (m). The letter indicated that the dismissal of Barrister Aina from service is without prejudice to the investigation being carried out by EFCC on the sale of the NECO Guest House.