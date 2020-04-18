The Presidency has announced the death of Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

Mallam Kyari had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in late March and had been receiving treatment at an Abuja isolation centre.

He died on Friday, April the 17th.

Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly, according to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), Femi Adesina.

Kyari is one of 17 deaths from COVID-19 Nigeria has recorded and is the most high-profile government official to have succumbed to the disease.