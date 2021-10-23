From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan
Gunmen have attacked the Abolongo Correctional Centre in Oyo town of Oyo State and set many inmates of the facilities free.
The attack was said to have been carried out at about 10p.m on Friday October 22, 2021. Sophisticated weapons were said to have been used by the attackers.
The spokesman for the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) in the state, Mr. Olanrewaju Anjorin, confirmed the incident, saying: “Yes. It has been confirmed that the attack actually happened. And right now, the comptroller of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) and other top officers are assessing the situation.”
Details soon..
