From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Former Minister of State for Education and a former National President of Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Prof. Jerry Agada is dead.

Agada who died at the age of 68 was until his demise, the Chairman of Benue State Civil Service Commission died early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness.

He was said to have died early hours of Tuesday at a Makurdi hospital after being on admission for almost two weeks.

Although it was not yet clear the nature of the ailment that took his life but a close source who did not want his name mentioned confirmed the death adding that only members of his immediate family could speak any further on the matter.