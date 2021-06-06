By Steve Agbota

The founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Mr. Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly called T. B. Joshua, is dead.

TB Joshua died at aged 57, on Saturday while the cause of his death is yet to be established.

When Daily Sun visited the Church headquarters on Sunday morning, the aggrieved members were gathered at front the church as there was no service.

Daily Sun also learned that cleric died after he left the mountain where he went to minister, which was televised live on Saturday.

However, the church management confirmed his death in a statement issued on Sunday, even as his elder brother who drove out of the church premises in a Lexus car was seen crying.

Meanwhile, the unsigned statement posted on the church verified Facebook page by SCOAN in an unsigned statement posted on Sunday morning also confirmed the demise of Prophet Joshua, providing insights into his last moments before breathing his last.

“On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: “Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.”

“God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for.

“As Prophet TB Joshua says, “The greatest way to use life is to spend it on something that will outlive it. Prophet TB Joshua leaves a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s Kingdom that is living for generations yet unborn.

Church members who spoke with Daily Sun described TB Joshua as a true man of God and a philanthropist.

They said if the other man of God in the country replicate what the cleric had been doing when he was alive, Nigeria would have been a better place.

According to Mr Isaac Uzor,”my fear now is where would Nigeria be? What will happen to Nigeria? This is the only man of God that does not patronize any government in power. He says it the way it is. He does not afraid to say the truth and advise this government. We are going to miss him.”

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW.

PROPHET TB JOSHUA – JUNE 12th 1963 to JUNE 5th 2021

“Surely the Sovereign LORD does nothing without revealing his plan to his servants the prophets.” – Amos 3:7

On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: “Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.”

God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for.

As Prophet TB Joshua says, “The greatest way to use life is to spend it on something that will outlive it”.