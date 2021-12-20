From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Protesters, numbering over 50, on Monday stormed the headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), demanding that the February National Convention of the party, remains sacrosanct.

The protesters who arrived the national secretariat of the ruling party when the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee are holding a meeting, were stopped by the combined team of security agents and the party’s internal security.

In a big banner, chronicling their demands, the protesters equally urged the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, to leave when the ovation is loudest.

Some of the inscriptions read; ‘Buni give us National Convention in February’, ‘don’t kill our beloved APC’, ‘Caretaker Committee your time is up’, ‘leave when the ovation is loudest’…”

Speaking on their missions, the coordinator of the group, Joe Mesele, told newsmen that their action was based on their love for the party.

“We can no longer continue to stay on the sideline and watch things deteriorate to this extent. Our mission here is to press it on the leadership of the party to ensure that the National Convention is conducted unfailingly in February,” he said.

On the options left for them should the leadership of the party fails to meet their demands, Mesele said: “We are not violent in our protest and will continue to be peaceful until our demands are met. We are not going to be intimidated,”