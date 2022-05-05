From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The crisis rocking the Abia State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over the zoning of its governorship ticket which snowballed into protests, has led to police cordoning off the party Secretariat.

Major stakeholders of the party in the state have been locked in a battle over which zone should produce the next governor of the state.

Some members of the party on Tuesday stormed the secretariat to protest what they alleged were moves by the State Chairman of the party, Asiforo Okere to impose adhoc delegates on them ahead of the party’s primaries for the 2023 general elections.

The protesters who accused the chairman of doing everything to skew the process to favour an “anointed” aspirant, called for his resignation.

On Wednesday however, another group of protesters stormed the party Secretariat in solidarity with the party chairman.

The protesters, under the aegis of Abia for Better Initiative and led by Festus Amaogu warned against harassment of Abia PDP Chairman.

However, by yesterday morning, the party Secretariat located on Finbarr’s Road, Umuahia was cordoned off by stern looking policemen.

Visitors, including workers were not allowed into the Secretariat as everyone who approached the entrance, was turned back.