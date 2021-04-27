From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, summoned the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno and all the services chiefs to brief it on the rising insecurity in the country.

The House, while expressing concern over the security challenges, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately declare a state of emergency on security, in the country.

The speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed this, after an executive session, which lasted for about four House.

Details later