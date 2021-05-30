From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to act like the politician that he is and address Nigerians on the various challenges including insecurity facing the country.
The National Leader of the body, Chief Edwin Clark, said this at the expanded meeting of SMBLF, in Abuja.
The group observed a minute silence for the former secretary of Afenifere and SMBLF and Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, the late Chief of Army Staff and 10 others who parishes in a plane crash recently.
He said: “The purpose of this meeting is very clear. Where are we going in Nigeria? Some are asking for secession, others for a breakup, others are running a unitary system of government etc.
“Time is moving fast and there is the need to state our position very clear to Nigerians.
“Mr. President is not an emperor, he is not a king, he is not a monarch, he is a politician. He should come out and meet some of us who where here before even he was an ordinary soldier. This country belongs to all of us, the north alone or the south alone cannot rule this country.”
Clark said presently, Nigeria is running a unitary system of government, insisting it is time to restructure.”
According to Clark, the National Assembly spends N2 billion each time for constitutional review, declaring: “We want a brand new constitution. Any amendment of the constitution, I have no confidence in it. We are here for two things: Nigeria should be restructured. President Buhari once said if we don’t kill corruption, corruption will kill Nigeria. I say if we don’t restructure Nigeria will die. Secession is not the answer.
Secondly, we want the zoning to continue. It is constitutional…we want the 2023 presidency zoned to the south,” he declared.
A communique is expected to be issued at the end of the meeting.
Some notable leaders in attendance are leaders of Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo; President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozo; Air Commodore Dan Sulieman, Senator Bassey Ewa-Henshaw, Bitrus Pogu, Godknows Igali, among others.
Details later…
Language of dead animals, generation of failures, political illiterates, cowards trapped in prison of defeated fulani caliphate called Nigeria. Dead animals which do not know Buhari is dead and buried in Saudi Arabia since January 2017. Dead animals which do not know Restructuring has already taken place in which the six geopolitical zones are sovereign states.
Fulani criminals from Guinea violently established the fraud nickname fulani caliphate with its emirates in 1804, British bandits violently established the fraud nickname Nigeria in 1914.
We this territory natives who owns the land and are more than 99% population of this territory have defeated 1804 fulani caliphate with its emirates the way we defeated 1914 amalgamation of British bandits in 1960. We’re now the government over our God given native lands in which the six geopolitical zones are sovereign states- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, Midwest Republic. Hausa people, Kanuris etc. of the north will be traditional rulers, religious leaders, political office holders etc. over their God given native lands under their sovereign states. Southern natives will have democratic capacity under their sovereign states to fix their lands, economies. Defeated thugs of fulani caliphate called military, police etc. which know nothing about Revolutionary Warfare, must be eliminated on every inch of the six sovereign states. Defeated fulani criminals must find their way back to Guinea- dead or alive in this 2021 the way defeated British bandits find their way back to Britain in 1960. Only the Sword decides.