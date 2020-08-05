Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Commercial and social activities were yesterday halted in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State as some youths under the aegis of Revolution Now staged a protest.

The protest which lasted for several hours also prevented vehicular movement on the popular Benin-Ore express road.

The protesters made up of students of tertiary institutions from across the state condemned what they described as poor governance in the country.

The protesters, largely made up of young people demanded a better society and improved welfare for citizens from the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Armed security personnel were however stationed in strategic locations in the town as the protesters march across major streets, calling for the people to rise up and fight for their rights.

The protesters also complained about corrupt activities allegedly being perpetrated in some agencies or government despite the campaign against corruption by President Buhari.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions, the protesters called on all Nigerians to join in the struggle for an improved and better society.