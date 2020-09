Bimbola Oyesola

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike is presently holding a critical meeting with the Organised Labour to avert the planned peaceful protest scheduled to hold tomorrow, Tuesday September 8.

The meeting which commenced around 7.30 p.m was initiated by the Governor.

The Labour leaders however have vowed that the peaceful protest would only be called off if the governor meets up with all their demands.

Details later